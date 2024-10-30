Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Hold”

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 1.8 %
Geely Automobile stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
