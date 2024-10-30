Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Hold”

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 1.8 %

Geely Automobile stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

