Gimbal Financial Buys New Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $192,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHAK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 7,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,123. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

