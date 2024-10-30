Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore Company Profile

GLNCY stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

