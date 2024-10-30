Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,734,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.63%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Global Self Storage in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SELF

About Global Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.