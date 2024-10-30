Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $248.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.40. 70,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,195. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.53. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 430.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.