Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $599.94 million and $248.54 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71,933.06 or 0.99675675 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.43 or 0.99638767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,312.663627. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.67062499 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $259,453,771.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars.

