Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Up 40.7% in October

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. 23,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.