Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 159.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 331,197 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $5,080,586. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. 731,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411,504. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.