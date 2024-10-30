Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 542 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. 2,098,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

