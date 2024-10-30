Golden State Equity Partners Sells 3,332 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $92.27. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.49 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

