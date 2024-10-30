Golden State Equity Partners Sells 7,064 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,090. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

