Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.41 and last traded at $111.02, with a volume of 24174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,051.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,712,638. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.