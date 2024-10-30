Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $838.00 and last traded at $838.00, with a volume of 3890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $789.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Graham Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $787.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 13.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Graham by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Graham by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

