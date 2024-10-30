Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $380,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

