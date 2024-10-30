Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $380,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AZN stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
