Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $787,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

