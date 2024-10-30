Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

