Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 3,626 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after buying an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $833.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

