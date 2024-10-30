Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Update

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,500 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 2,084,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,705.0 days.
Greentown China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTWCF remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Tuesday. Greentown China has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
Greentown China Company Profile
