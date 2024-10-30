GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 59,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NEE opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

