GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5,329.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 227,033 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 187,939 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

