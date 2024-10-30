GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

