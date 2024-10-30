GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,679 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,261,185,000 after buying an additional 1,530,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $840,538,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.