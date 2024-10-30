GSK plc (LON:GSK) Plans Dividend of GBX 15

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 63 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,388.50 ($18.01). 32,532,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,036. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($17.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.08. The company has a market cap of £56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.49) to GBX 1,900 ($24.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.60) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.99) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,842.50 ($23.89).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson acquired 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,051 ($26.60) per share, with a total value of £9,147.46 ($11,862.87). Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

