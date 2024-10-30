Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 699920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $882.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guess? by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

