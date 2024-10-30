GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,747 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American States Water by 859.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in American States Water by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $87.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

