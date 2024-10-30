GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,810,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 81,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of CALM stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.10.
Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
Further Reading
