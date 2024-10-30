GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,810,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 81,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.