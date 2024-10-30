GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.80 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

