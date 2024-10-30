GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 323,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

