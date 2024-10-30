Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.16 and last traded at $182.16, with a volume of 189448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.85.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

