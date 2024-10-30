Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a New York-based financial institution, filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on October 23, 2024, detailing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company reported net income of $3.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share, including Series A preferred shares, for the mentioned period. Adjusted non-GAAP net income, excluding certain expenses like severance and retirement expenses, was $3.7 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the same quarter, as mentioned in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing.

The company highlighted several financial performance highlights, including record non-interest income of $4.0 million, an increase in net interest income, and a strong liquidity position with undrawn liquidity sources totaling $637.1 million as of September 30, 2024.

Hanover Bancorp noted growth in core deposits, total deposits, and loans, with its loan portfolio increasing to $2.01 billion, reflecting a net increase of $48.6 million. The company’s asset quality remained solid, with non-performing loans representing 0.77% of the total loan portfolio.

Additionally, the company’s Board of Directors declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common and Series A preferred shares, payable on November 13, 2024, to stockholders of record on November 6, 2024. Hanover Bancorp also received regulatory approval for a new full-service branch in Port Jefferson, New York, expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.

In closing, Chairman and CEO Michael P. Puorro expressed satisfaction with the third-quarter results, emphasizing the benefits of diversified revenue streams and momentum in strategic banking initiatives, positioning the company for growth and opportunity in the future.

The content of this article is based on Hanover Bancorp’s 8-K SEC filing as of October 23, 2024, and the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 provided in the filing.

Note: The figures and details in this report are as per the information provided in the company’s SEC filing and may be subject to adjustments in subsequent disclosures.

