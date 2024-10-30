Head to Head Contrast: Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Paragon ID”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.59 $152.70 million $0.38 58.47 Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon ID.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Paragon ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65% Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and Paragon ID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Paragon ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Paragon ID.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Paragon ID on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions. The company also provides contactless and dual interface smart cards, identification documents, metal bank cards, passport E-covers, RFID labels, and eTrust that transforms secure paper-based products into intelligent documents, as well as various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories. It serves various clients in automotive, aviation, gaming, health, higher education, logistics, luxury products, manufacturing, mass transit and transport, mobility, parking, payment, pharmaceutical, retail, secure ID, and sport and leisure industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mougins, France. Paragon ID SA is a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited.

