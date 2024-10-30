Head-To-Head Survey: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinross Gold and Gatos Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.24 billion 3.10 $416.30 million $0.41 26.10 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.40 49.98

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinross Gold and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 10.91% 9.32% 5.52% Gatos Silver N/A 7.41% 7.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kinross Gold and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gatos Silver 0 4 0 1 2.40

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $12.90, indicating a potential downside of 35.47%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Gatos Silver on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.