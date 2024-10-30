HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,443. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

