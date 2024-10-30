Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 1.3 %

HLAN stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.40. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.