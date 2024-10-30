Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.88 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

