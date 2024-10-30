Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

