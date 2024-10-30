Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 342,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 5.8% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

