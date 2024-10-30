Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $623.70 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $481.79 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.96 and a 200 day moving average of $626.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

