Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $256.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $256.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

