Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $831.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

