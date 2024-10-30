Highline Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

