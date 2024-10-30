Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $518.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.98 and a twelve month high of $535.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total value of $3,051,326.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,532.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,582 shares of company stock worth $25,743,407. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.