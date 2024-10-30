Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

