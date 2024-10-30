Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,485 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $747,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,004 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $17,408,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.85 and its 200-day moving average is $516.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

