Highview Capital Management LLC DE Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.