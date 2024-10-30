Hilton Food Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 9.60 (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HFG opened at GBX 917 ($11.89) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 638.87 ($8.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($12.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 915.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 911.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75. The company has a market capitalization of £822.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,786.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.97) to GBX 1,050 ($13.62) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.33) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

