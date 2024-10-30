HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. HNI updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080- EPS.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 134,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. HNI has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $56.13.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HNI

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,713.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,713.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,281 over the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.