Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

