HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

HSBC has raised its dividend by an average of 36.2% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

HSBC Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

