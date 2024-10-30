Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.35-16.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.350-16.550 EPS.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.00. 154,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,958. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.15. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $461.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.